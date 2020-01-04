BNMovieFeature is Starting the Year with SceneOne TV Movies! WATCH Walter Anga, Ronke Odusanya, Taiwo Ibikunle in ”This is My Story” 

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is starting year 2020 with a bang, after we successfully delivered loads of entertaining movies since 2017 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

To begin the year, We’ll be showing a couple of movies from Funke Akindele Bello‘s SceneOne TV and today’s movie is titled “This is My Story“.

The movie stars, Walter Anga, Ronke Odusanya, Taiwo Ibikunle, Ewa Kalejaye, Tobi Makinde, Bisola Badmus, Esther Kalejaye Eniola.

Watch the movie below: