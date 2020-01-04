Connect with us

#BNMovieFeature is Starting the Year with SceneOne TV Movies! WATCH Walter Anga, Ronke Odusanya, Taiwo Ibikunle in "This is My Story" 

Padita Agu Reveals how she Almost Repeated her Marriage Mistakes + her Narrow Escape | Watch

Ronke Raji Opens up on Her Second Pregnancy & Plans for 2020 in her new Vlog | Watch

Toke Makinwa Wants us to Start Year 2020 with some Positive Energy | Watch Toke Moments 

Watch Dolapo Oni Discuss the Pitfalls of Confiding In the Wrong People in New Vlog

Watch The Kabusa Oriental Choir’s Creative Mash-up of Rema's “Lady” & Joeboy's “Beginning”

#BBNaija's Diane Russet Wants You to Get to Know Her Better on Her New Vlog | Watch

Tallulah Doherty has Some Advice for Timeline Shamers on Ndani TV's "Just Say It" | Watch

This Video of Kylie & Stormi Making Christmas Cookies in Matching Outfits is too Cute! | Watch

Isilomo & Steven Chuks Battle it Out on Accelerate TV's "Guess The Beat" | Watch

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is starting year 2020 with a bang, after we successfully delivered loads of entertaining movies since 2017 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

To begin the year, We’ll be showing a couple of movies from Funke Akindele Bello‘s SceneOne TV and today’s movie is titled “This is My Story“.

The movie stars, Walter Anga, Ronke Odusanya, Taiwo Ibikunle, Ewa Kalejaye, Tobi Makinde, Bisola Badmus, Esther Kalejaye Eniola.

Watch the movie below:

