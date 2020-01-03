Tyler Perry has a new Netflix Thriller “A Fall From Grace” Coming | Watch the Trailer

Tyler Perry is back and ready for the year, and this time he’s got a psychological thriller titled “A Fall From Grace“. The soon to be released film is Tyler Perry’s first Netflix original.

The movie is about Grace Waters, a recent divorcee who, feeling lonely, falls into a heavy romance with a younger man, only to get married and watch her whole life shatter.

After they marry, this guy steals her identity and a ton of money from her place of work, framing her for the crime. That’s when things get violent and she winds up in jail.

The movie stars, Crystal Fox, Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Mehcad Brooks

Cicely Tyson, Adrian Pasdar, Matthew Law, Donovan Christie, Jr., Walter Fauntleroy, Angela Marie Rigsby, Tyler Perry.

Tyler Perry’s ‘A Fall from Grace’ will be aired exclusively on Netflix from January 17th.

Watch the trailer below: