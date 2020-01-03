Connect with us

Tyler Perry has a new Netflix Thriller "A Fall From Grace" Coming | Watch the Trailer

Samuel Ajibola Announces his Engagement in the Sweetest Way

Padita Agu Reveals how she Almost Repeated her Marriage Mistakes + her Narrow Escape | Watch

History Comes Alive in Funmi Holder's "Efunsetan Aniwura" | Watch the Trailer

New Video: MC Galaxy — Ije Ego

Basketmouth officially Closes the Nigerian Stock Exchange Market in 2019

Toke Makinwa Wants us to Start Year 2020 with some Positive Energy | Watch Toke Moments 

Google Honors Amaka Igwe with a Doodle on her 57th Posthumous Birthday

#BBNaija's Ike Onyema is Set to Launch a Reality TV Show "Ike Everyday" | Watch the Trailer

#BBNaija's Diane Russet Wants You to Get to Know Her Better on Her New Vlog | Watch

Tyler Perry is back and ready for the year, and this time he’s got a psychological thriller titled “A Fall From Grace“. The soon to be released film is Tyler Perry’s first Netflix original.

The movie is about Grace Waters, a recent divorcee who, feeling lonely, falls into a heavy romance with a younger man, only to get married and watch her whole life shatter.

After they marry, this guy steals her identity and a ton of money from her place of work, framing her for the crime. That’s when things get violent and she winds up in jail.

The movie stars, Crystal Fox, Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Mehcad Brooks
Cicely Tyson, Adrian Pasdar, Matthew Law, Donovan Christie, Jr., Walter Fauntleroy, Angela Marie Rigsby, Tyler Perry.

Tyler Perry’s ‘A Fall from Grace’ will be aired exclusively on Netflix from January 17th.

Watch the trailer below:

