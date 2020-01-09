BNShareYourHustle: Toosh Events is Here to Create Beautiful & Unforgettable Memories For You

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Toosh Events | @tooshevents

Toosh Events is an event planning company with over 6 years of experience in the event industry. They are particular about the experiences of their clients and guests. They also understand the need to work within budgets to achieve their clients envisioned events and exceed expectations. Contact them today to get the Toosh Events Experience and create beautiful memories. They are also offering a 40% discount to their clients to celebrate their #BNShareYourHustle win! Want to know more? Please reach them through these channels:

Instagram: tooshevents

Twitter: tooshevents