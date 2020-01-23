Connect with us

BN TV Relationships

The Azonwus Believe Therapy is Really Important for Couples & Men | WATCH

BN TV

Episode 2 of REDTV's "Assistant Madams" is all about Tamara | WATCH

BN TV Comedy

WATCH Maraji's New Skit "Different People's Reaction to Bad English"

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Cassie & Alex Fine give us a Front-Seat View of Their Wedding | WATCH

Beauty BN TV

WATCH this Hilarious Beauty Tutorial with Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian West

Beauty BN TV

Lipstick Africa TV is Sharing 8 Special Beauty Secrets for Your Hair & Skin | Watch

BN TV

Hauwa Indimi is Sharing her Labor & Delivery Story in New Vlog | WATCH

Beauty BN TV

Ronke Raji shows us How to Get Fuller & More Defined Lips with Makeup | WATCH

BN TV

Toke Makinwa is Spicing Things Up with this Q & A Vlog with GbemiO | WATCH Toke Moments

BN TV Music

Simi is Back with Part 2 of her Hilarious Question & Answer Vlog | Watch

BN TV

The Azonwus Believe Therapy is Really Important for Couples & Men | WATCH

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Ezekiel and Kiyanna Azonwu are back with another episode of their vlog, where they tackle topics that leave many couples at loggerheads.

In a previous episode, the Azonwus’ burning desire to share the importance of seeking professional counseling (it’s a bigger plus when the counselor is also faith based) led them to a licensed therapist, Brandy Stinson who answered some pressing questions about therapy.

In a new episode, Ezekiel sat with Brandy Stinson and Preston Perry who is a poet, to discuss the topic, “Black Men and Therapy”

Get your paper and pen ready for the insightful videos below.

Episode 2

Episode 3

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adefolake Adekola: Together, We Can Commit to Save Our Planet

Rita Chidinma: Managing Older Domestic Help

Obianuju Ndaguba: Start That Side Hustle in 2020

Mfonobong Inyang: You Shouldn’t Be the One Paying for Your Child’s Tuition Fees

Reuben Abati: Amotekun -The Politics of Protection

Advertisement
css.php