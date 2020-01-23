BN TV
The Azonwus Believe Therapy is Really Important for Couples & Men | WATCH
Ezekiel and Kiyanna Azonwu are back with another episode of their vlog, where they tackle topics that leave many couples at loggerheads.
In a previous episode, the Azonwus’ burning desire to share the importance of seeking professional counseling (it’s a bigger plus when the counselor is also faith based) led them to a licensed therapist, Brandy Stinson who answered some pressing questions about therapy.
In a new episode, Ezekiel sat with Brandy Stinson and Preston Perry who is a poet, to discuss the topic, “Black Men and Therapy”
Get your paper and pen ready for the insightful videos below.
Episode 2
Episode 3