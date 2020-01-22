Connect with us

BN TV

Episode 2 of REDTV's "Assistant Madams" is all about Tamara | WATCH

BN TV Comedy

WATCH Maraji's New Skit "Different People's Reaction to Bad English"

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Cassie & Alex Fine give us a Front-Seat View of Their Wedding | WATCH

Beauty BN TV

WATCH this Hilarious Beauty Tutorial with Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian West

Beauty BN TV

Lipstick Africa TV is Sharing 8 Special Beauty Secrets for Your Hair & Skin | Watch

BN TV

Hauwa Indimi is Sharing her Labor & Delivery Story in New Vlog | WATCH

Beauty BN TV

Ronke Raji shows us How to Get Fuller & More Defined Lips with Makeup | WATCH

BN TV

Toke Makinwa is Spicing Things Up with this Q & A Vlog with GbemiO | WATCH Toke Moments

BN TV Music

Simi is Back with Part 2 of her Hilarious Question & Answer Vlog | Watch

BN TV

Skales is a Fun Guest on the Latest Episode of The Nancy Isime Show| WATCH

BN TV

Episode 2 of REDTV’s “Assistant Madams” is all about Tamara | WATCH

BN TV

Published

36 mins ago

 on

Another episode of REDTV’s web series “Assistant Madams” is here and this episode is all about Tamara (Sophie Alakija).

Assistant Madams follows the lives of three hustling ladies, Sophie Alakija, Osas Ighodaro, and Tana Egbo-Adelana, who are hell-bent on living their best lives at any cost, one man at a time.

This episode titled “Small Girl with Big God” introduces Tamara, A social media influencer who wants to really influence her world at any cost! Things are about to shift gear.

Watch the episode below.

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

John Adebimitan: Want to Read More Books This Year? Here’s How to Start!

Product Designer Extraordinaire Simisola Ogundowole is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Kelechi Udoagwu: You Can’t Be An Innovator & Seek Validation at the Same Time

Iniobong Umoh: Crazy is the New Cool

BN Prose – Book Excerpt: The Stuff of Love Songs by Feyisayo Anjorin

Advertisement
css.php