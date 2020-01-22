Episode 2 of REDTV’s “Assistant Madams” is all about Tamara | WATCH

Another episode of REDTV’s web series “Assistant Madams” is here and this episode is all about Tamara (Sophie Alakija).

Assistant Madams follows the lives of three hustling ladies, Sophie Alakija, Osas Ighodaro, and Tana Egbo-Adelana, who are hell-bent on living their best lives at any cost, one man at a time.

This episode titled “Small Girl with Big God” introduces Tamara, A social media influencer who wants to really influence her world at any cost! Things are about to shift gear.

Watch the episode below.