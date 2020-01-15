Let Grace Ajilore fill You in on Her Pregnancy Journey so Far | Watch her New Vlog

A few weeks after announcing her pregnancy to the world, beauty vlogger Grace Ajilore is sharing the experience she’s had with her pregnancy so far.

On her new vlog, Grace shared the good and bad sides of her pregnancy, including the changes she has had along the way. She even teared up when describing the outpour of love she receives from friends and family. Also included in the vlog is a snippet from her gender reveal party.

