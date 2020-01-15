Connect with us

Let Grace Ajilore fill You in on Her Pregnancy Journey so Far | Watch her New Vlog

Dave & Burna Boy Break Down "Location" in Latest Episode of Genius' Verified | WATCH

Watch What These Young Nigerians Think About Feminism on Gatefield TV's "Three Things" 

Find Out Why #BBNaija's Mercy Slapped Broda Shaggi in this Hilarious Video | Watch

Simi listens to all her Fans’ Questions & her Answers are Serious, Ridiculous & Hilarious | WATCH

Lupita Nyong'o is the Cover Girl for British Vogue's February Issue | WATCH her BTS Shoot

Lilian Esoro is Such a Great Vibe in this Episode of "The Nancy Isime Show" | WATCH

WATCH the Trailer for REDTV’s “Assistant Madams” featuring Sophie Alakija, Osas Ighodaro & Tana Adelana

"Nigeria Is Still Jaga Jaga” – Eedris Abdulkareem on Why his Song is Still Relevant After 18 Years

Juliana Olayode has a Bone to pick with People who do Everything "For the Gram" | WATCH Ndani TV's "Just Say It"

4 hours ago

A few weeks after announcing her pregnancy to the world, beauty vlogger Grace Ajilore is sharing the experience she’s had with her pregnancy so far.

On her new vlog, Grace shared the good and bad sides of her pregnancy, including the changes she has had along the way. She even teared up when describing the outpour of love she receives from friends and family. Also included in the vlog is a snippet from her gender reveal party.

Watch the video below:

