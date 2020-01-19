Kim Kardashian West’s Criminal Reform Documentary is Almost Here | WATCH the Trailer

Kim Kardashian West has released the trailer for her criminal documentary “Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project”, stating that “there is a mass incarceration problem in the United States.”

The two-hour documentary, which will be premiering on Sunday, April 5, captures Kim Kardashian exploring the cases of Dawn Jackson, Alexis Martin, Momolu Stewart and David Sheppard, all of whom she believes have been unfairly convicted.

Kim played a major role in the release of Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old woman who had been in an Alabama prison on a nonviolent drug charge since 1996. After her meeting with Donald Trump at the Oval Office to discuss prison reform, Alice was granted clemency.

Watch the video below.