Connect with us

BN TV

Let Ladi Okuneye & Adaora Mbelu teach you Self Mastery on “The Lumination Show” | WATCH

BN TV

Kim Kardashian West’s Criminal Reform Documentary is Almost Here | WATCH the Trailer

BN TV

Dimma Umeh is Giving Us a Tour of Her Minimalist Lagos Apartment | WATCH

BN TV Scoop

Everything Fun & Sweet that went down at 9ice’s Surprise Birthday Bash | WATCH

BN TV Living

This Italian City Is Bursting With Culinary Delights Lydia Dinga Swears By

BN TV Living

Let Tuke Morgan fill You in on What to Expect When You’re Nine Weeks Pregnant | WATCH

BN TV Living

This Egusi Soup Recipe from Sisi Yemmie is Perfect for the Weekend | Watch

BN TV Music

WATCH TY Bello’s Spontaneous Worship “We Are More, We Are More”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: WATCH Tony Umez, Chinyere Wilfred, Timini Egbuson in ”The Missing Piece" 

BN TV

Dimma Umeh is Living & Breaking Boundaries on Accelerate TV’s The Cover

BN TV

Let Ladi Okuneye & Adaora Mbelu teach you Self Mastery on “The Lumination Show” | WATCH

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

On this episode of Adaora Mbelu‘s “The Lumination Show,” life coach and counsellor Ladi Okuneye shares his passion for helping people understand themselves in order to achieve self-mastery.

The two talk about the Enneagram test, personality types, behavioural traits, and how all these determine the way we interact with everything and everyone around us.

Check out some highlights of their discussion:

1. We often think that the root of a lot of problems people have is communication. But it’s deeper than that. Some people don’t even know why they behave the way they behave.

2. Achieving transformational change starts with you understanding yourself.

3. People’s outward behaviour is never all that they are. We all have these instincts that we’ve built over time, and we access them depending on our need, per time.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Happiness Is…

Emeka Nwonu: The Process is Just as Important as the Output

Different Kinds of People at Nigerian Parties

Tunji Andrews: Dear Entrepreneur, Relax…Everybody is Faking It

This is Why the Nollywood Representation of Domestic Staff Affects Us All

Advertisement
css.php