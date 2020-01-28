Nse Ikpe-Etim is ready for a Major Comeback... This Interview Is Step One | WATCH

For 12 years Nse Ikpe-Etim was a top ranked Nigerian actress, dominating screen and challenging stereotypes about Nollywood. But she had more in common with the women she embodied on screen than her audience realised. A hiatus from creative work and announcement about her personal struggles showed a vulnerable side to her.

Over the trolls who tried to use her private life as internet fodder and hungry for new opportunities to reinvent herself, Nse Ikpe-Etim sits with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on “Rubbin Minds” to clear the air on her status in Nollywood and her plans for her film comeback.

Nse reveals she’s very professional with her work, she lives her roles and she never goes on set to be friends with other actors. There should be no blurred lines, and hopefully other actors in Nollywood get it.

Watch her interview below: