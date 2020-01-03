Ronke Raji Opens up on Her Second Pregnancy & Plans for 2020 in her new Vlog | Watch

Beauty and lifestyle vlogger Ronke Raji surprised us with news of her second pregnancy recently, and now she is revealing more details on the new baby and her new year plans.

In her first vlog of the year, Ronke opens up on how she found out she was pregnant again and how well she and her husband are handling the situation. Ronke also takes us through her past year in review, and the things she will be doing differently this year.

Watch the video below: