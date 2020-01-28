Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Stella Damasus Answers 10 Questions about Forthcoming Movie, Nollywood & Being a Teacher if she wasn't Famous | WATCH

BN TV Music Scoop

Justin Bieber’s 10-Part YouTube Docuseries "Justin Bieber: Seasons" is Here | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Nse Ikpe-Etim is ready for a Major Comeback... This Interview Is Step One | WATCH

BN TV

5 Important Characteristics of a Growth Hacking Mindset in Peace Itimi's New Vlog | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

We've Got the Official Trailer for James Abinibi's "Last Request" starring Antar Laniyan, Bimbo Akintola

BN TV Scoop

Get Ready to Crack your Ribs with Funnybone in this Hilarious Episode of "The Nancy Isime Show" | WATCH

BN TV

Lami Phillips wants African Women to Embrace Body Positivity on Ndani TV's "Just Say It" | WATCH

BN TV Living

Sisi Yemmie Shows Us How to Make Her Special Seafood Okra using Barracuda Fish | WATCH

BN TV Music

WATCH TY Bello’s Spontaneous Worship "You Give Me Joy"

BN TV

"No Victors" tells the Important Story of the Victims of the Nigerian Civil War | WATCH

BN TV

Stella Damasus Answers 10 Questions about Forthcoming Movie, Nollywood & Being a Teacher if she wasn’t Famous | WATCH

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hey Guys!

Stella Damasus is back in Nigeria and she paid a quick visit to the BN HQ, and it was absolutely fun speaking with the actress as she answered 10 questions on why she’s in Nigeria, her most challenging role and that one thing that can make her relocate to Nigeria.

She revealed that she’s in Nigeria for four reasons, which are: Holiday, Family, to shoot a new movie and the burial of her mother-in-law.

Talking about the soon-to-be-released movie “Zikora” which was shot for five to six days in Owerri, she said,

…I think its an Iroko movie, produced by Chiemela of Emela Movies, I’ve known him for God knows how many years, and he said to me, “you haven’t done anything in a long time, it will be nice for you to do something for another target audience”, and I read the script and I was like okay cool, let’s do something different for a change, and we filmed for about five to six days in Owerri, and then I came back.

When asked about the positive changes she noticed in the Nollywood industry, she said,

Better scriptwriting, technically our cameras have improved, our cinematography has improved, respect for the actors has improved. People are now looking into managers, agents, contracts, and things like that, meaning that the structure is now getting better. And our cinema movies are awesome, people wanna go to the cinema and pay for Nigerian movies, which means we must be doing something right, you know for everyone to want to see our movies at the cinema. We are growing, a lot has changed, people are beginning to notice us from outside the country and that’s great.

For the fun questions, she revealed that if she wasn’t famous she would be a teacher, if she had superpowers it would be Batman, and one thing that can make her relocate to Nigeria would be… MONEY… PLENTY (Yes, she screamed that out loud).

Watch the exciting interview below.

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Here Are the African Books We’re Super Pumped About in 2020!

Elizabeth Agboola: Answering 10 Questions You Probably Have About Brazil

Hephzibah Frances: Lessons Learned From My Weight loss Journey

Google Developer Expert & Tech Enthusiast Femi Taiwo of INITS Limited is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Why Are We Rehabilitating ‘Repented’ Boko Haram Members?

Advertisement
css.php