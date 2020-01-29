Learn how to Prepare this Coconut-Inspired Yam Pottage from The Kitchen Muse | Watch

Connect with us

Learn how to Prepare this Coconut-Inspired Yam Pottage from The Kitchen Muse

FYI: #BBNaija's Mike got a response a whole month after he told Wife Perri he Loved her | Watch

Stella Damasus Answers 10 Questions about Forthcoming Movie, Nollywood & Being a Teacher if she wasn't Famous | WATCH

Justin Bieber’s 10-Part YouTube Docuseries "Justin Bieber: Seasons" is Here | WATCH

Nse Ikpe-Etim is ready for a Major Comeback... This Interview Is Step One | WATCH

5 Important Characteristics of a Growth Hacking Mindset in Peace Itimi's New Vlog | WATCH

We've Got the Official Trailer for James Abinibi's "Last Request" starring Antar Laniyan, Bimbo Akintola

Get Ready to Crack your Ribs with Funnybone in this Hilarious Episode of "The Nancy Isime Show" | WATCH

Lami Phillips wants African Women to Embrace Body Positivity on Ndani TV's "Just Say It" | WATCH

Sisi Yemmie Shows Us How to Make Her Special Seafood Okra using Barracuda Fish | WATCH

1 hour ago

The Kitchen Muse” is back with another mouth watering recipe for us and this time it involves yams and coconut. Chef Bukie says this is not your regular Yam Pottage, this dish is rich and lush and your new favorite way to cook Yam Pottage.

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Cook Time: 35 Minutes

Ingredients:
1 Kg White Yam
2 Spoons Palm Oil
1/2 Med Onions (Chopped)
1 Cup Pepper Mix (4 Tomatoes, 6 Paprika Peppers, 1 Onion, 2 Habanero Peppers)
200ml Coconut Milk
1 Cup Beef Stock
2 Tbsp Ground Crayfish
1 Stock Cube
1/2 Tsp Salt

Watch the preparation process below:

