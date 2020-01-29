Learn how to Prepare this Coconut-Inspired Yam Pottage from The Kitchen Muse | Watch

“The Kitchen Muse” is back with another mouth watering recipe for us and this time it involves yams and coconut. Chef Bukie says this is not your regular Yam Pottage, this dish is rich and lush and your new favorite way to cook Yam Pottage.

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Cook Time: 35 Minutes

Ingredients:

1 Kg White Yam

2 Spoons Palm Oil

1/2 Med Onions (Chopped)

1 Cup Pepper Mix (4 Tomatoes, 6 Paprika Peppers, 1 Onion, 2 Habanero Peppers)

200ml Coconut Milk

1 Cup Beef Stock

2 Tbsp Ground Crayfish

1 Stock Cube

1/2 Tsp Salt

Watch the preparation process below: