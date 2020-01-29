FYI: #BBNaija’s Mike got a response a whole month after he told Wife Perri he Loved her | Watch

Big Brother Naija 2019 star, Mike Edwards, endeared us to his side for being a perfect gentleman on TV, which eventually helped him finish the show as the first runner up.

Mike, who entered the Big Brother Naija house few weeks after tying the knot with his athlete wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton, never let an opportunity slide without talking about her and how much he misses her.

In the latest edition of Glam Africa Magazine, Mike and Perri talk about the interesting and beautiful story of how they met and fell in love.

Watch their love story below: