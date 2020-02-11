We’ve Got the Details on Aisha Buhari’s meeting with Patience Jonathan

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, met with her predecessor, Patience Jonathan, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

Aisha Buhari took to Twitter to share her experience from the short visit. She shared that their discussions focused on women participation in politics, girl-child education and Patience Jonathan’s pet project, ‘Women for Change’.

Aisha added that she listened to Patience Jonathan’s perspectives on issues affecting women and children in society.

She wrote:

Yesterday, I received my predecessor, Her Excellency Dame Patience Jonathan at the State House. We discussed my efforts with regards to greater involvement of women in politics & participation of women at lower level of governance.

We also discussed girl child education and her pet project “women for change” I got to hear her experience during her tenure and listened to her perspectives on issues affecting women and children in the society.

It was really nice having her around and I look forward to having more of such moments.

Check out the photos below.

Photo Credit: @aishambuhari

