We Absolutely 💖 the Friendship between #BBNaija’s Miracle & Alex

Although Big Brother Naija 2018 has long been over, some of the housemates did not let the competition get in their way of forming meaningful relationships.

Former housemates Alex Unusual and Miracle are a pair that have been able to maintain their friendship years after the game show.

Alex recently turned a year older, and to celebrate her, Miracle decided to treat Alex to a sling shot ride, and the experience was exciting and scary for Alex who promised to never experience such again.

Watch the video below: