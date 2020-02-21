Connect with us

BN TV Scoop

We Absolutely 💖 the Friendship between #BBNaija's Miracle & Alex

BN TV Movies & TV

We Bet You Didn't Know These Facts about Idia Aisien | Watch her on Lipstick Africa TV’s "In The DM"

BN TV

The "OffAir Show" Ladies Discuss the Rules of Social Media Relationships | WATCH

BN TV Style

Vogue takes us Behind the Scenes of Serena Williams' NYFW Collection Debut

BN TV Music

The Dream Catchers Release their first Single "Future" | Watch

BN TV

Tacha & Twyse are a Hilarious Pair on "TBenz: Karaoke" | Watch

BN TV

Toke Makinwa Hates Valentine's Day & She is Telling Us Why on "Toke Moments" | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

You Don't Want to Miss Bolanle Olukanni's Fun Chat with Daniel Kaluuya & Melina Matsoukas on Ndani TV's "The Juice"

BN TV

Things are Getting Really Serious on this Episode of Red TV's "Assistant Madams" | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Film Lovers Get in Here! You'll Love this New YouTube Series "Movie Buzz" | WATCH

BN TV

We Absolutely 💖 the Friendship between #BBNaija’s Miracle & Alex

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Although Big Brother Naija 2018 has long been over, some of the housemates did not let the competition get in their way of forming meaningful relationships.

Former housemates Alex Unusual and Miracle are a pair that have been able to maintain their friendship years after the game show.

Alex recently turned a year older, and to celebrate her, Miracle decided to treat Alex to a sling shot ride, and the experience was exciting and scary for Alex who promised to never experience such again.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

John Ogba Ifeakanwa: Young People Get Depressed… I Know I Was

So You Live With An Untidy Person? We’ve Got Some Coping Tips For You

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: 10 things I have Learned Being 20

Ayo Otubanjo: Here are Ways to Treat Frontal Hair Loss

Biodun Da-Silva: Let Your Money Work For You! Here Are 5 Ways to Invest Your Income

Advertisement
css.php