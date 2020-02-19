Let Ronke Raji show You a Typical Day as a Pregnant & Nursing Mom | Watch

Beauty and lifestyle vlogger Ronke Raji is not only a mom to an 8-month old son, she is also expecting another baby.

In her new vlog, Ronke shows us what a typical day in her life as a pregnant and nursing mom looks like.

She starts with her morning routine of tending to baby Amari, and continues the day by working on contents for her vlog and blog, meeting with her assistant, and also goofing around the house with her husband, Arthur.

Watch the fun video below: