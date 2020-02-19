Connect with us

BN TV Living

Let Ronke Raji show You a Typical Day as a Pregnant & Nursing Mom | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Red TV's "Exclusives" caught up with Daniel Kaluuya for a Quick Chat | Watch

BN TV

These Young People share their Views on Cultism in Nigeria

BN TV

Chef Lola's Shrimp Garlic Akara is a Yummy Twist from the Original Recipe

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

The Dakolos are the Perfect Cover Stars for Media Room Hub‘s February Issue

BN TV

DJ Big N & DJ Obi are speaking out Against the Treatment of DJs on Ndani TV's "Just Say It" | Watch

BN TV

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun wants to Share how it Feels to be Pregnant | Watch the Trailer for her New Vlog

BN TV

Khafi Kareem is Conquering her Fears & Hitting the Road in her first Driving Lesson | Watch

BN TV Comedy

It's a Whole New Season of Pranks for Bovi & Friends in the "Back to School" Series | Watch the First Episode

BN TV

Adanna & David are Discussing the very Controversial Topic of "In-laws" in their Latest Vlog | Watch

BN TV

Let Ronke Raji show You a Typical Day as a Pregnant & Nursing Mom | Watch

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Beauty and lifestyle vlogger Ronke Raji is not only a mom to an 8-month old son, she is also expecting another baby.

In her new vlog, Ronke shows us what a typical day in her life as a pregnant and nursing mom looks like.

She starts with her morning routine of tending to baby Amari, and continues the day by working on contents for her vlog and blog, meeting with her assistant, and also goofing around the house with her husband, Arthur.

Watch the fun video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

The Proposed Digitization of the Nigerian Television Authority & What it Means to Tax Payers

BN Prose: Tkum by Grace Ogor

Martha Martins: Dismantling the Culture of Shame

Emma Uchendu: 3 Tips To Help Small Business Owners Get Paid Faster

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Why Nollywood Can’t Dance at Sundance

Advertisement
css.php