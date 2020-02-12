Meet Mercy Aigbe the Vlogger! First Up, Tackling Domestic Violence and “Deadbeat Fathers”

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has kicked off her YouTube channel with new vlogs.

The movie star and fashion entrepreneur is trying her hands at a new project – vlogging.

In the first episode of her vlog series, she is speaking about domestic violence.

In her second vlog, Mercy Aigbe replies to all the questions her fans asked on Instagram, explaining how she survives putting many things together as a single mother.

She wrote on Instagram:

FEB 14th ( Valentine’s Day) loading! My sisters shine your eyes oh!!!!! Hmmmmm ! I repeat shine your eyes to avoid stories that touch!… DEAD BEAT Fathers! I dare say, we Tag them ? 🤣😂 their conscience will be pricking them after seeing this Video!!!!! Yes there are laws against being a DEAD BEAT Father in Nigeria!!!!!!… Watch full Video by clicking the link on my BIO! Don’t forget to subscribe, like, share and leave a comment after watching!

Watch below.

Episode 1

