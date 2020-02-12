Connect with us

BN TV

Meet Mercy Aigbe the Vlogger! First Up, Tackling Domestic Violence and "Deadbeat Fathers"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's a New Era with the Trio! Watch Episode 5 of Red TV’s “Assistant Madams”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Lota Chukwu & Efa Iwara in this Short Film "A Love Story"

BN TV Comedy

Elozonam & Frodd are Fighting over the Same Girl in this Skit | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Watch Davido Battle (And Win) Nick Cannon on "Wild N' Out"

BN TV Movies & TV Music

You NEED to See Davido's Performance on "Wild N' Out"

BN TV

Tochi Onyebuchi on "The Daily Show" is Proof We'll be Seeing his Name Again & Again & Again

BN TV

Want to Learn the Difference Between Gender, Sex & Sexuality? Watch this Episode of Untold Facts

BN TV Events Music

Cynthia Erivo's performance at the Oscars was Breathtaking | WATCH

BN TV

You really need to Watch this Hilarious Pidgin English Makeover with Taymesan & Dodos

BN TV

Meet Mercy Aigbe the Vlogger! First Up, Tackling Domestic Violence and “Deadbeat Fathers”

BN TV

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has kicked off her YouTube channel with new vlogs.

The movie star and fashion entrepreneur is trying her hands at a new project – vlogging.

In the first episode of her vlog series, she is speaking about domestic violence.

In her second vlog, Mercy Aigbe replies to all the questions her fans asked on Instagram, explaining how she survives putting many things together as a single mother.

She wrote on Instagram:

FEB 14th ( Valentine’s Day) loading! My sisters shine your eyes oh!!!!! Hmmmmm ! I repeat shine your eyes to avoid stories that touch!… DEAD BEAT Fathers! I dare say, we Tag them ? 🤣😂 their conscience will be pricking them after seeing this Video!!!!! Yes there are laws against being a DEAD BEAT Father in Nigeria!!!!!!… Watch full Video by clicking the link on my BIO! Don’t forget to subscribe, like, share and leave a comment after watching!

Watch below.

Episode 1

Episode 2

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaWCW Oluwatoyin Oshinowo of Fieldinsight is the Sickle Cell Warrior Helping Businesses Solve their Logistics Problems

Glory Abah: Love Doesn’t Have to Cost a Thing

BN Hot Topic: This Person Wants their Influencer Mom to Stop Sharing their Photos, What Do You Think?

#BNShareYourHustle: ApparelsbyOyin is the One Stop Shop for Stylish & Classy Women

Chisom Winifred: Don’t Get Too Pressed About Valentine’s Day

Advertisement
css.php