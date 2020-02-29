Olawunmi Adegoke: The Mind – Life’s Power Toolkit

You might have heard this saying times without number: As a man thinks of himself, so he is. Simply put, our lives are a reflection of our thoughts.

Interestingly, many never seem to understand the important role their thoughts play in the outcome of their lives. They are quick to ponder on why their lives turn out in certain ways. For instance, a person who has experienced failure a lot of times might actually start seeing himself as such and will naturally be quick to say external circumstances are responsible for the failure.

But that might not be the case.

If you dig deeper, you will realise that the person might have already considered himself a failure based on previous experiences and might not have put in the required energy to win.

The mind is such a powerful force for conceiving and birthing good things. Here are 2 ways you can start taking charge of your thoughts:

Give Yourself a Definition

I’m sure you’ll find it absurd if I ask “what is your name”? Everyone should know that, right? But asking this question in a different way – who are you? – will attract diverse responses. This because many people cannot really say who they are, except the names they bear. Their judgment of their identity is dependent on who people think they are and what their circumstances say. The best way to define yourself is to sit down and have a SWOT analysis session with yourself. You can ask yourself the following questions:

What are the things I do easily well?

What do I really struggle to do?

What can I leverage on with what I can do?

What are the limitations I have?

Have your Personal Self- Convictions

I believe that the first step to seeing yourself in the true light of who you are is to have a deeply rooted conviction of your identity. This means that regardless of what life throws at you, or the events and outcomes of your life, there is a true you that exists deep within.

Another reason why some people keep battling with a negative mindset about who they are is that they never acknowledge the things they go through and they live in self-denial of these things that keep staring at them in the face.

Finally…

Our thoughts are powerful; no one sees them, but the outcomes of our lives are greatly dependent on our thoughts. You cannot be thinking in a certain way and expect your life to turn out another way. Your mind is the soil for growing the seed of thoughts you plant into it that will eventually bear fruits in your life.