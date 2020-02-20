Vogue takes us Behind the Scenes of Serena Williams’ NYFW Collection Debut

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Serena Williams may not have won the Grand Slam at the US Open, but the tennis player has finally moved on with the debut of her S by Serena Williams collection at New York Fashion Week.

But if there’s one thing New York Fashion Week is known for, it’s a spectacle on the runway, so when it came time for Serena Williams to debut her latest S by Serena collection, she knew she needed to think outside the box.

Vogue takes us behind the scenes at Serena Williams’ collection debut at the NYFW as she gets ready for her first spring collection show alongside her best friend and co-tennis star, Caroline Wozniacki.

Watch the video below:

