Stephanie Coker Aderinokun wants to Share how it Feels to be Pregnant | Watch the Trailer for her New Vlog

Sometimes when women go through a sucessful pregnancy journey, they tend to leave out the negative details and jump right in on the post pregnancy journey.

But media personality Stephanie Coker Aderinokun is changing the narrative by using her pregnancy journey as an eye opener to African future moms in her new vlog “African & Pregnant“.

The more you look, the less you see. People think what they hear and read about me is 100% facts. You have absolutely no idea. I am a very private person but i believe God took me on this unique pregnancy journey for a purpose bigger than me and this is why i choose to share my story. I felt the need to speak because a lot of couples arent getting the help they need because of shame. How about we start telling people about the difficult journey before the blessing. Being African and pregnant mean varying things to different people. This is me raw and unfiltered.

Watch the trailer below: