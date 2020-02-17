Khafi Kareem is Conquering her Fears & Hitting the Road in her first Driving Lesson | Watch

Connect with us

BN TV

Despite the car crash she had few weeks ago, Khafi is proving to us that she is strong-willed and unshakable by moving ahead with her driving lessons.

The Big Brother Naija star believes that Lagos is one of the craziest cities to drive in, and that is exactly where she has chosen to learn how to drive.

Cool, huh?. There was also a sweet moment where Gedoni showed up to support his fiance.

Watch her drive:

