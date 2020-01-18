Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Khafi isn’t Giving Up on Driving Despite her Small Fall

Movies & TV

Bad Boys 4 is Reportedly in the Works & We are Here for It!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: WATCH Tony Umez, Chinyere Wilfred, Timini Egbuson in ”The Missing Piece" 

Movies & TV Scoop

HBO’s GoT Prequel “House of the Dragon” Will Premiere in 2022

Movies & TV Nollywood Sweet Spot

Toyin Abraham Showers husband Kolawole Ajeyemi with Praises on his Birthday 

Movies & TV

Netflix's Queen Sono is set To Premiere In February 2020 | Watch the Teaser

Movies & TV Nollywood

Jade Osiberu's "Sugar Rush" is Back in Cinemas!

Movies & TV

Issa Rae Joins Forces with Kumail Nanjiani for their Upcoming Rom-Com "The Lovebirds" | Watch the Trailer 

Movies & TV Scoop

Oprah Winfrey shares Why she Never Got Married to Stedman Graham

Movies & TV

Dwayne Johnson's Dad Rocky Johnson Passes On at 75 💔

Movies & TV

Khafi isn’t Giving Up on Driving Despite her Small Fall

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Big Brother Naija star Khafi has revealed that she got involved in a crash crash yesterday. She wrote on her Twitter that the whole ordeal got her shaken almost to the point of her giving up on driving.

The reality TV star won the car during her stay in the Big brother Nigeria 2019 house when she took part in the Innoson Car challenge. She added that she drove the car into a gutter and that it took three strong men to get the car out of the gutter. She wrote:

So I drove my car into a gutter yesterday. It took 3 men to help me lift the car out and I was really shaken by the whole thing. I almost said I’m never going to drive again. But then I remembered I’m a #GoalGetter, we don’t give up so easily!! 💪🏾 #KhafisGoalGetters

Its a long story to explain how it happened, I might do a storytime video on YouTube lol! But yes me and Lady Foxy are fine, thank you everyone who is asking!! Key lesson is you (or your car) might fall, but you gotta get back up again!! 🙈🙌🏾#KhafisGoalGetters

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Tunji Andrews: Dear Entrepreneur, Relax…Everybody is Faking It

This is Why the Nollywood Representation of Domestic Staff Affects Us All

Joshua Oyenigbehin: A Review of Zahra Akomolafe’s Book ‘The Journey’

Amina Alabi: Celebrities Do Not Owe You Anything

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: 10 Things to Consider When Looking For a New Job

Advertisement
css.php