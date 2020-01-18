Bad Boys 4 is Reportedly in the Works & We are Here for It!

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 07: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence attend the Berlin premiere of the movie “Bad Boys For Life” at Zoo Palast on January 07, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Although the third installment of “Bad Boys” starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence has just been released to the cinemas this weekend, the studio already has plans for the next installment in the series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a fourth addition to the franchise is in the works, and Chris Bremner, who worked on ‘Bad Boys For Life,’ is set to write the script.

Stars of series since its original release in 1995, Will Smith and Martin Lawerence, are set to return to the next film to reprise their roles.

It is also reported that fans won’t have to wait too long for Bad Boys 4, at least, not as long as they waited for the latest installment.

