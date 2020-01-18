BNMovieFeature: WATCH Tony Umez, Chinyere Wilfred, Timini Egbuson in ”The Missing Piece” 

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is starting year 2020 with a bang, after we successfully delivered loads of entertaining movies since 2017 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

To begin the year, We’ll be showing a couple of movies from Funke Akindele Bello‘s SceneOneTV and today’s movie is titled “The Missing Piece“.

The movie stars, Tony Umez, Chinyere Wilfred, Femi Durojaye, Tobi Makinde, Timini Egbuson, Efe Ohora, Alisa Emma.

Watch the video below:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

