Dimma Umeh is Living & Breaking Boundaries on Accelerate TV's The Cover

Shots on Shots... WATCH Uzor Arukwe drink through this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

WANI has a Crush on DJ Cuppy | WATCH him Confess it on Ndani TV's "The Mix"

Ronke Raji wants to Teach Us How to Create a 2020 Vision Board | WATCH

WATCH Davido Perform "Intro" & "Green Light Riddim" Live on Vevo Ctrl

Must Watch: Yemi Alade Shares Her Performance Makeup Routine With Vogue Magazine

This Documentary "Assurance" by Juba Explores Gender Imbalance Among DJs | WATCH

Padita Agu is Teaching Us How to Identify Serial Harmful Habits in Men | WATCH

Introducing "Joseph," A Captivating Story of One Man's Journey to Self-Discovery | WATCH

Toke Makinwa has a Word for "Famzers" in this Episode of "Toke Moments" | Watch

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Vlogger and influencer, Dimma Umeh, covers Accelerate TV’s The Cover.

Dimma Umeh takes us through what creating content, vlogging and living in Lagos is like for a popular YouTuber.

On life as a vlogger and influencer

First of all, I thought this whole thing was a joke, like I just started putting out videos for the sake of it, I thought it was fun, I loved the way others looked doing it. But I think that two years in, I started figuring out at that point that this could be so much more. Now I live off of Youtube, I pay my rent off Youtube. I never thought when I first started that I could live off of it.

On creativity

The easiest thing for me is that I go and watch other creators and I just start out from there. You start out just wanting to watch, but then ideas start popping and before you know it, you want to do something.

On her creative process

It is so funny because a lot of people think that I am this organized person; my creative process is actually not the most organized, however, I do have a process now. So it mostly just always involves coming up with an idea, making notes of points that I’d want to highlight in that video from that idea, filming, then after filming, editing. Editing takes a lot of time, so sometimes it’s either me, cause I do the bulk of the editing, but sometimes if I have a lot to do at a particular point in time, I hire an editor who works with me. Then I upload, and after that, I figure out a good thumbnail to use, because I feel like the videos can be great but if your thumbnails don’t have a call to action then you’ve done all of that in vain.

On dealing with negative comments

When it comes to negative comments, the best thing I’d say is to know that all the things they’ve said have nothing whatsoever to do with you. It’s them, and they’re just saying it because they feel like they can say it to you, the moment you begin to look at it like that you know that they’re not really worth your time, you can pray for them as I pray for them.

Read the full interview on www.acceleratetv.com

Watch the video below.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

