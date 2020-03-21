Amina Alabi: A Round of Applause For Yourself... Because You Deserve!

How often do you clap for yourself? Have you consciously applauded yourself for your achievements? Have you ever given yourself a high five? Have you ever just looked in the mirror and “congratulations”?

We unconsciously take ourselves for granted. Moving from one phase to the other, breaking new grounds, surmounting challenges, closing deals, passing exams and just being an all-round amazing individual without giving kudos to ourselves and I can’t help but wonder why.

As religious and spiritual people, it is already in our subconscious to thank God for everything – as it should be. But, we need to be deliberate about thanking ourselves too. Think about it, how many people are as dedicated as you are? How many people are patient and kind like you? How many people are as brilliant as you? How many people are loyal and consistent like you? How many people have the strength to walk out of an unpleasant situation like you? Truth is, there are not many people like you. That is why you should hype yourself, you are all that!

We tend to downplay our success in the name of modesty but if you do something fabulous, I believe you should own it with your chest – without being arrogant, of course. Humility is very important and clapping for yourself is not pride.

There’s a certain confidence that you feel when you congratulate yourself for a job well done. There’s a certain swagger that comes to you when you hype yourself.

I’ve always maintained that you do not need validation from anybody to identify your awesomeness. It is sad to see brilliant people cower, shrink and doubt themselves because a boss, colleague, partner or friend failed to acknowledge their brilliance. Darling, if nobody claps for you, clap for yourself. In fact, get a drum and beat it loudly for yourself. You deserve it.

Self-love is loving and appreciating yourself intentionally, When you love yourself genuinely, it will be hard to tolerate anything less from anyone.

Take yourself out to a fancy restaurant and enjoy fine dining, buy something new for yourself, travel to an exotic location. Do something nice for yourself as an appreciation for who you are and for your accomplishments.

The mind is structured in such a way that it imprints unpleasant things; it constantly reminds you of your shortcomings and failures. It is, therefore, your duty to remind yourself of your successes as often as you can.

We devalue ourselves when we wait for people to sing our praises. You are doing yourself a great disservice by not appreciating yourself.

I literally stand in front of a mirror every day and talk to myself. I gist with myself, I admonish myself and plan my day with myself. That is how I have chosen to live – deliberately. Because, after my creator, I own me. You own you.

When you under-appreciate yourself, it shows and it dwindles your self-esteem. Low self-esteem can lead to depression and a number of unpleasant feelings and situations. Nobody truly appreciates and values a person who doesn’t value themselves. It starts with you.

Be your own hype person. Be your own motivational speaker, encourage yourself because nobody knows you as you know yourself. The battles you’ve fought and conquered, all your failures and successes – nobody knows your journey like you, you are in the best position to encourage yourself.

Whatever you put out will find you. Pour the right energy into the air and it will come back to you. Love yourself and you’ll meet someone that’ll love and appreciate you more.

Make a conscious decision to always clap for yourself.