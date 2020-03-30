BN TV
Let Backstreet Boys Serenade You with their Hit “I Want it That Way” | WATCH
This one’s a much-needed throwback, guys.
Backstreet Boys are giving us some much needed comfort in these times, serenading us with their hit “I Want it That Way.”
The members of the group are currently isolating individually, but they got together on video to make this special one.
Watch and enjoy:
Well done, Backstreet Boys. 👏👏♥️#iHeartConcertonFox pic.twitter.com/PDzKiFawXx
— Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) March 30, 2020