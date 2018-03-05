BN Playlist of The Week: Boy Bands

BN Music is taking you on a nostalgic trip this week with a compilation of 5 songs from four of the biggest boy bands ever; Backstreet Boys, Westlife, Maroon 5 & One Direction.

Be ready to get in your feelings as you listen to this playlist. Don’t forget to share your thoughts on the playlist in the comment section.

Listen below:

I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35 As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34 Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56 Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54 Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52 Swear It Again Westlife 4:08 World of Our Own Westlife 3:28 Fool Again Westlife 3:53 What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51 Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27 Payphone Maroon 5 3:51 Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21 One More Night Maroon 5 3:40 Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06 Stutter Maroon 5 3:17 Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48 Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06 Kiss You One Direction 3:04 Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19 You And I One Direction 3:55