Following the successful audio release, ace disc jockey DJ Kaywise wastes no time in dishing out the official music video for his latest feel good number – Normal Level.

The smooth track was co-produced by Mr Kamera and Don. It features Hip-Hop acts – Ice Prince, KLY and Emmy Gee.

The official music video was shot on location in Johannesburg, South Africa and it was directed by the renowned cinematographer – SOS.

Hit Play below!