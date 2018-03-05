BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Beyoncé and JAY-Z “sort of” Announce Joint “On the Run 2” Tour

05.03.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Beyoncé and JAY-Z "sort of" Announce Joint "On the Run 2" Tour - BellaNaijaIt appears as if power couple JAY-Z and Beyoncé are going on a tour together later in the year.

Beyoncé, on her Facebook, listed the first date of the “On the Run 2” Tour – June 30.

The date was also listed on Ticketmaster, but both posts were quickly removed.

However, fans managed to take screenshots of the posts before they were gone.

This is coming after several months of speculation that the two could go on tour together again, after Beyoncé’s 2016 album “Lemonade,” which addressed her husband’s infidelity, and JAY-Z’s “4:44,” which addressed the same.

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija