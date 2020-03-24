Connect with us

You Should Absolutely Try Out these Mouth-Watering Recipes while at Home

You did your “panic buying” or your actual grocery shopping, but you’re probably in a dilemma on what to make out of those ingredients you just got? or you didn’t have the time or cash to stock up and are making do with the random items?

Are you getting bored, restless and you need a distraction from this surreal COVID-19 season?

Not worry, we’ve got you.

Here are some absolutely mouth-watering delicacies you should try out now.

Watch and learn!

Peppered Crabs

Ogbono Okra Soup

Goat Meat Peppersoup with Yam (Ukodo)

Spicy Fried Plantains

Sweet Potato Hash

 

Seafood Jambalaya

 

Jollof Rice, Asun and Dodo

 

One-Pot Spaghetti With Sausages

 

Edikaikong

 

Fish Tacos

