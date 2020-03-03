Kagiso Lediga and Pearl Thusi Take Us Through the Idea Behind “Queen Sono” on YNaija TV | Watch

Connect with us

South African director, Kagiso Lediga, the creator of the Netflix crime drama “Queen Sono“, sat down alongside Pearl Thusi on YNaija TV to talk about the idea behind the drama and what they hope to achieve.

Kagiso and Pearl hope people will appreciate Africa’s diversity through the eye-opening “Queen Sono” that strives to show the aftermath of colonialism and apartheid.

For international audiences especially, ‘Queen Sono’ is set to open their eyes as they learn more about the continent, instilling self esteem in Africans and changing the industry to have more respect for the actors and crew.

Watch their interview below:

