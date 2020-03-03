North West Made her Rap Debut at Kanye’s Fashion Show & We Love it!

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Kanye West booked his 6-year-old daughter North West to be the performer at his Yeezy fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday and it was an epic moment. North took the stage alongside her dad, rapping while the models posed in his latest collection.

The track that North performed is a remix of  “What I Do” by four-year-old musician ZaZa. North confidently took control of the stage while models took their last walks around the runway, effortlessly performing riveting lyrics.

Watch her performance below:

Photo Credit: @Teamkanyedaily

