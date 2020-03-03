Would You Opt for Body Enhancement? Watch Mercy Aigbe hilariously Share her View

Yoruba Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is out with another episode of her vlog, where she shares her thoughts about body enhancement.

For Mercy Aigbe, there is nothing wrong in undergoing a surgical procedure to enhance one’s body, so far it is done by qualified doctors in the right way.

Mercy also made a case for those who go through the procedure and boldly come out with the truth about their new bodies, unlike others that prefer to credit their enhanced bodies on excercise.

One fact that Mercy revealed is that she has not gone under the knife because of fear.

