Would You Opt for Body Enhancement? Watch Mercy Aigbe hilariously Share her View

Skiibii Freestyles New Single “Emotions” on Aktivated Sessions | Watch

MC Lively is the Sister's Keeper you Do Not Want to Have 😂| Watch

Have You Seen these Clips of "GTA: NAIJA"? You're Welcome

Banky W tells his Story of Finding Redemption through Hope & Faith | Watch

North West Made her Rap Debut at Kanye's Fashion Show & We Love it!

Kagiso Lediga and Pearl Thusi Take Us Through the Idea Behind "Queen Sono" on YNaija TV | Watch

Another exciting Episode of "Movie Buzz" is Here | Watch

Tomike Adeoye is Speaking out Against the Bad Behaviour of Pharmacists & Womb Watchers on Ndani TV's "Just Say It" | WATCH

The Commissioner Comes for a Round of Inspection on this Episode of Bovi's "Back to School Series"

Yoruba Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is out with another episode of her vlog, where she shares her thoughts about body enhancement.

For Mercy Aigbe, there is nothing wrong in undergoing a surgical procedure to enhance one’s body, so far it is done by qualified doctors in the right way.

Mercy also made a case for those who go through the procedure and boldly come out with the truth about their new bodies, unlike others that prefer to credit their enhanced bodies on excercise.

One fact that Mercy revealed is that she has not gone under the knife because of fear.

