Banky W tells his Story of Finding Redemption through Hope & Faith | Watch

Banky W is getting serious with his dedication to God and the church as he was spotted preaching on a Sunday morning at This Present House (MYTPH) Lagos.

Banky talked about re-instilling hope and activating faith. He wrote:

Like many people, I’m an imperfect man and very much a work-in-progress, but God has been SO good to me. Here’s hoping that a look back on my life (where God brought me from, some of the amazing things He’s done, and where He’s taking me to) will reactivate the hope and faith in you. Dreams really can come true. If God could do it for me, He can do it for you too.

Watch the video below: