Have You Seen these Clips of “GTA: NAIJA”? You’re Welcome
Filmmakers Ayo the Creator and Bayo the Creator are responsible for what is probably the most creative video you’ll see today – GTA: NAIJA.
So many of us grew up playing Grand Theft Auto (GTA) on our PCs and consoles, and the two brothers are giving us a Nigerian version that’s instantly recognisable.
There’s suya (that reduces life ) and Beat FM here. And there’s the mindless violence that makes GTA so fun. See the videos for yourself. Enjoy:
PS5 [GTA: NAIJA] I can’t believe I got wasted by some Lekki kids 😤… Share/Tag someone who has played GTA🚔🕹 … More missions coming soon🚔🚨😅 … Cc @thecreatorsuniverse … 👥 @__splaash @cjaymooreofficial @kittiesplash @olamide @beciniofficial #gta5 #gtaonline #dankmemes #memes #comedy #humor #parody #fun #lmao #anime
[GTA:NAIJA] Damn, can’t believe I got robbed by a girl 😫💵👕👖 .. Strangers & Freaks 1- The Wendigo Geng 👩🏼🦰🔫 .. Geng Leader- @lov_wendy Geng Crew- @mosh__ @life_of_blingz @samuel_afolayan_ .. Cc @bayothecreator @thecreatorsuniverse .. Easter egg 🥚 – Who is Godzilla?? 🤔 … **Lore**- The Wendigo Geng is led by the black widow, there hideouts are always abandoned scrap yards, robbing young men of everything they have 🔫🤷🏾♂️💰 #gta5online #gta #gta5 #gtaonline #gtav #gtafive #gamer #gamers