Have You Seen these Clips of "GTA: NAIJA"? You're Welcome

Skiibii Freestyles New Single "Emotions" on Aktivated Sessions | Watch

MC Lively is the Sister's Keeper you Do Not Want to Have 😂| Watch

Banky W tells his Story of Finding Redemption through Hope & Faith | Watch

Would You Opt for Body Enhancement? Watch Mercy Aigbe hilariously Share her View

North West Made her Rap Debut at Kanye's Fashion Show & We Love it!

Kagiso Lediga and Pearl Thusi Take Us Through the Idea Behind "Queen Sono" on YNaija TV | Watch

Another exciting Episode of "Movie Buzz" is Here | Watch

Tomike Adeoye is Speaking out Against the Bad Behaviour of Pharmacists & Womb Watchers on Ndani TV's "Just Say It" | WATCH

The Commissioner Comes for a Round of Inspection on this Episode of Bovi's "Back to School Series"

Have You Seen these Clips of GTA: Naija? You're Welcome | BellaNaijaFilmmakers Ayo the Creator and Bayo the Creator are responsible for what is probably the most creative video you’ll see today – GTA: NAIJA.

So many of us grew up playing Grand Theft Auto (GTA) on our PCs and consoles, and the two brothers are giving us a Nigerian version that’s instantly recognisable.

There’s suya (that reduces life 😩) and Beat FM here. And there’s the mindless violence that makes GTA so fun. See the videos for yourself. Enjoy:

