Have You Seen these Clips of “GTA: NAIJA”? You’re Welcome

Filmmakers Ayo the Creator and Bayo the Creator are responsible for what is probably the most creative video you’ll see today – GTA: NAIJA.

So many of us grew up playing Grand Theft Auto (GTA) on our PCs and consoles, and the two brothers are giving us a Nigerian version that’s instantly recognisable.

There’s suya (that reduces life ) and Beat FM here. And there’s the mindless violence that makes GTA so fun. See the videos for yourself. Enjoy: