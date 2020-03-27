This Pineapple Peel Tea with Ginger & Lemon is Just What You Need | WATCH

Connect with us

This Pineapple Peel Tea with Ginger & Lemon is Just What You Need

Kraks TV is Out with a Brand new Web Series "Guarded" | Watch Episode 1

Kaliné Akinkugbe does the “10 Facts About Me!” Tag | WATCH

You Need to WATCH this Fun Chat Between Idris Elba & AY Makun

Here's How to Teach Children to Read & Enjoy It | WATCH Toyosi Gregory-Jonah's Vlog

Your Anxiety Peaking During these Hard Times? Watch How You Can Deal With It

It's Here! WATCH Episode 7 of "Skinny Girl in Transit" - Lessons

#BBNaija's Khafi is Introducing Us to her Puppy "Kookie" & Sharing 5 Reasons Everyone Needs a Pet | WATCH

We're Excited about Meghan Markle Coming Back to our Screens with Disneynature Documentary "Elephant'

WATCH Chike Play All Your Fave Songs on the "Boo of the Booless" Album | WATCH

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Did you know from pineapple peel, delicious drinks can be prepared that preserve all the medicinal properties of the fruit?

Yes… Pineapple peels are effective in retention of water, bloating and cellulite. It is rich in potassium and supports the formation of red blood cells that help to transport oxygen to the body. Ancient people were traditionally using pineapple in treating and preventing numerous types of diseases, because of its nutritional value.

It is also packed with nutrients, vitamins, and minerals, which has beneficial effects on the body.

RECIPE:

Lemon
Ginger
Pineapple skin
Honey or Maple syrup
Cinnamon sticks

Watch and learn.

