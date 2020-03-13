We’ve Got the Trailer for Segilola Ogidan’s “Tainted Canvas” | WATCH

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

30 mins ago

 on

Segilola Ogidan makes her directorial debut with the new film “Tainted Canvas“, which features a stellar cast of Segilola Ogidan, Kehinde Bankole, Tina Mba, Efa Iwara, Nonso Bassey, among others.

“Tainted Canvas,” produced by Orwi Manny Ameh, follows the life of the unresolved issues of Rayo, a first-generation British girl who has to face up to from her childhood in Nigeria. Her quest for healing brings her back to Nigeria and forces her to confront painful family secrets. This is a story of courage, forgiveness, but most importantly love.

The film recently premiered at the Sedona International Film Festival in Arizona.

Watch the trailer below.

Star Features

