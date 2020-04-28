BN TV
WATCH Akah Nnani air his Opinion on the Recent Trending Story on ’21k USD’ in “Akah Bants”
In this episode of “Akah Bants,” Akah Nnani is airing his view on the trending 21k USD story on Twitter that happened a few days ago.
Twitter users were thrown to an opinion tussle when the video surfaced on the internet of a child whose father was physically attacking him because he was absent in Mathematics and English exams, then failed other registered subjects excluding Music which he came out with a distinction in.
Here’s what Akah has to say about the story: