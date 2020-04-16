WATCH Ngozi Erondu shed more Light on the COVID-19 Pandemic on #AtHomeWithBN

Hey BNers!

Our daily InstaLive series #AtHomeWithBN is still ongoing, and we’ve featured quite a number of experts in various fields, enlightening us on various topics that are meant to help us through the current coronavirus situation the world is facing.

Global health expert, Ngozi Erondu @ngozierondu, answered some of the frequently asked questions about COVID-19 and gave more insight into the pandemic.

In case you missed her live session, you can watch it here!