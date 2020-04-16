BN TV
WATCH Toluse Francis share Tips on How to Look After Your Mental Health this Period on #AtHomeWithBN
Hey BNers!
Our daily InstaLive series #AtHomeWithBN is still ongoing, and we’ve been given the opportunity to feature quite a number of experts in various fields, speaking on topics ranging from wellness goals, parenting and productivity.
While we’re taking appropriate measures to protect ourselves, physically, from COVID-19, what’s also important is that we look after our mental health, and Toluse Francis @tolusefrancis for @mentallyawareng showed us how.
In case you missed his live session, you can watch it here. We hope you learn a thing or more from this!
