MANI Community Walk for World Suicide Prevention Day 2023 | Join the Movement

Every September 10, the global community comes together to mark World Suicide Prevention Day, a time to reflect on the importance of suicide prevention and to stand united against suicide.

This day is dedicated to shining a light on a critical issue, eradicating stigma, and increasing awareness among individuals, organizations, governments, and the general population. The collective effort sends a resounding message: Preventing suicide is an achievable goal.

The Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI), a leading mental health organization, is proud to commemorate this significant day. Inviting everyone to fight the stigma, extend support, and demonstrate that recovery is not only possible but a shared reality.

Theme: Creating Hope Through Action

Date: September 29th, 2023

Time: 10:00 am

Venue: Abule Oja Community

The centrepiece of the World Suicide Prevention Day commemoration is a community walk in Abule Oja. This walk serves as a powerful symbol of solidarity and our commitment to creating a mentally healthier world. The event will be attended by MANI staff and volunteers.

This event is more than just an opportunity to raise awareness about mental health; it’s a chance for people to come together as a community and show our support for those affected by mental illness.

The countdown to September 29, 2023, begins, save the date and prepare to walk towards a future where mental health is a priority, stigma is shattered, and hope is restored.

Hope is not something that happens to us; it’s something we create. Let’s work together to create a more hopeful world.

For more information or to get in touch, please call 08091116264 or send us a message on Instagram.

#WSPD2023 #WorldSuicidePreventionDay #ChooseLife #SuicidePrevention #MANICares #WalkForLife

BellaNaija is a media partner for World Suicide Prevention Day

