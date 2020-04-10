Ayo Elizabeth Olaogun is Sharing some Super Healthy Ginger inspired Recipes | Watch

Connect with us

Ayo Elizabeth Olaogun is Sharing some Super Healthy Ginger inspired Recipes

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Ayo Elizabeth Olaogun, the brain behind Ayo Van Elmar fashion brand is sharing some of the amazing recipes you can whip up with ginger. Sharing the benefits of ginger, she says:

Upset stomachs are soothed with ginger. Ginger reduces gastrointestinal gases and relieves nausea caused by pregnancy, seasickness. Gingerol is the distinctive aromatic flavor in ginger and is a natural sedative for calming the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Ginger is also rich in antibiotic properties that fight GI infections which cause diarrhea and dehydration.

Watch the video below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

