Yemi Tells the Incredible Story of his Wife’s Birthing Journey in this Episode of African Stories Untold’s “My Birthing Experience” | Watch
For the fifth episode of African Stories Untold’s “My Birthing Experience”, Yemi shares the story of his wife’s journey as a first-time mother. From losing their first pregnancy to the struggle they went through to get pregnant again.
“My Birthing Experience,” is an avenue for women and men to share the joys, pains, fears, and the overwhelming ride of pregnancy that people rarely talk about.
Watch his story below: