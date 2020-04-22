Connect with us

BN TV

Yemi Tells the Incredible Story of his Wife's Birthing Journey in this Episode of African Stories Untold’s “My Birthing Experience” | Watch

BN TV Living

WATCH Tolu Adeleke-Aire Share Tips on How Expecting Mums Can Stay Healthy During the Pandemic

BN TV

#AtHomeWithBN: Isioma Osaje Take Us Through the Life of A Creative in Isolation | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Bisola Aieyola has a Special New Show Coming for the Kids

BN TV

Omoni & Gozi Oboli take us through the Process of Combating Depression in their new Vlog | Watch

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie shares her Special Recipe for Crispy Popcorn Chicken | Watch

BN TV

Adaora Lumina Mbelu has a new Vlog Series for the Gen Zs | Watch "Lumination Z"

BN TV

Tajé Prest is Letting Us In on How She Went on a Date with a Married Man | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Yayy! "The Set Up" is Coming to Netflix 💃🏽

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Jim Iyke is reminding Us that Internet Bullying is Harmful | WATCH the Teaser for "Bad Comments"

BN TV

Yemi Tells the Incredible Story of his Wife’s Birthing Journey in this Episode of African Stories Untold’s “My Birthing Experience” | Watch

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

For the fifth episode of African Stories Untold’s “My Birthing Experience”, Yemi shares the story of his wife’s journey as a first-time mother. From losing their first pregnancy to the struggle they went through to get pregnant again.

“My Birthing Experience,” is an avenue for women and men to share the joys, pains, fears, and the overwhelming ride of pregnancy that people rarely talk about.

Watch his story below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Elohor Omonemu: Digital Fatigue Is Real & You’re Probably Experiencing it Right Now!

Dr Adekemi Adeniyan of Dentalcare Foundation is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Gorgeous Women of Bald Geng

Peter Molokwu: Stand Up Tall For You

Biodun Da Silva: Why We Need to Continue to Elevate & Empower Girls

Advertisement
css.php