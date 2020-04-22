Connect with us

BN TV

#AtHomeWithBN: Isioma Osaje Take Us Through the Life of A Creative in Isolation | WATCH

BN TV Living

WATCH Tolu Adeleke-Aire Share Tips on How Expecting Mums Can Stay Healthy During the Pandemic

BN TV

Yemi Tells the Incredible Story of his Wife's Birthing Journey in this Episode of African Stories Untold’s “My Birthing Experience” | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Bisola Aieyola has a Special New Show Coming for the Kids

BN TV

Omoni & Gozi Oboli take us through the Process of Combating Depression in their new Vlog | Watch

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie shares her Special Recipe for Crispy Popcorn Chicken | Watch

BN TV

Adaora Lumina Mbelu has a new Vlog Series for the Gen Zs | Watch "Lumination Z"

BN TV

Tajé Prest is Letting Us In on How She Went on a Date with a Married Man | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Yayy! "The Set Up" is Coming to Netflix 💃🏽

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Jim Iyke is reminding Us that Internet Bullying is Harmful | WATCH the Teaser for "Bad Comments"

BN TV

#AtHomeWithBN: Isioma Osaje Take Us Through the Life of A Creative in Isolation | WATCH

BN TV

Published

21 mins ago

 on

Hey BNers!

Our daily InstaLive series #AtHomeWithBN is still ongoing, and we’ve featured quite a number of experts in various fields, speaking on topics ranging from wellness to parenting and productivity.

For our Monday episode, Isioma Osaje @msjazzyfied shared what it’s like being in lockdown as a creative, the ways she’s getting inspiration, as well as what creatives should know and do during the quarantine.

In case you missed the live session, you can watch it here!

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Elohor Omonemu: Digital Fatigue Is Real & You’re Probably Experiencing it Right Now!

Dr Adekemi Adeniyan of Dentalcare Foundation is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Gorgeous Women of Bald Geng

Peter Molokwu: Stand Up Tall For You

Biodun Da Silva: Why We Need to Continue to Elevate & Empower Girls

Advertisement
css.php