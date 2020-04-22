WATCH Tolu Adeleke-Aire Share Tips on How Expecting Mums Can Stay Healthy During the Pandemic

Hey BNers!

Our daily InstaLive series #AtHomeWithBN is still ongoing, and we’ve featured quite a number of experts in various fields, enlightening us on various topics that are meant to help us through the current coronavirus situation the world is facing.

Pregnancy can be overwhelming and you’ll have to deal with stress from time to time, more so, during a pandemic.

Watch Tolu Adeleke-Aire @toluthemidwife share tips on how to remain healthy mentally and physically, and eventually birth healthy baby/babies.

Watch part 1 of her #AtHomeWithBN session.