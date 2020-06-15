11 Tips on Being a Supportive Dad to Your Pregnant Partner, According to Tolu Adeleke-Aire

Your partner isn’t the only one who’s expecting, there are two of you having this baby, and you’re in it together.

Tolu Adeleke-Aire is giving a lowdown on how to be a helpful dad to your mum-to-be each with 11 pregnancy tips such as:

Attending antenatal checkups

Be her advocate while attending antenatal checkups.

Support with house chores.

Speak words of affirmation and encouragement to your partner, such as “darling you look beautiful today”, “you’re doing so well”, “I’m so blessed you’re carrying our child”, and so on.

Don’t take the mood swings personal.

Watch the video and find out more: