BN TV
11 Tips on Being a Supportive Dad to Your Pregnant Partner, According to Tolu Adeleke-Aire
Your partner isn’t the only one who’s expecting, there are two of you having this baby, and you’re in it together.
Tolu Adeleke-Aire is giving a lowdown on how to be a helpful dad to your mum-to-be each with 11 pregnancy tips such as:
- Attending antenatal checkups
- Be her advocate while attending antenatal checkups.
- Support with house chores.
- Speak words of affirmation and encouragement to your partner, such as “darling you look beautiful today”, “you’re doing so well”, “I’m so blessed you’re carrying our child”, and so on.
- Don’t take the mood swings personal.
Watch the video and find out more: