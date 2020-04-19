Burna Boy took the “One World: Together At Home” Concert by Storm with his Brilliant Performance | Watch

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

One of the things that the “One World: Together At Home” concert got absolutely right was diversity and representation. Lady Gaga, who curated the concert, managed to rope in amazing artists from across the globe.

One particular artist that piqued several fans’ interest with his soulful voice and performance was none other than our very own Burna Boy.

Wearing a dark gray top and slacks, Burna Boy performed his hit songs “African Giant” and “Hallelujah” while images of coronavirus preventative measures appeared on the screen. Citizens were seen being tested with infrared thermometers, employing sanitation methods in public spaces, and setting up emergency food markets.

Watch his performance below:

 

BellaNaija.com

