Craving Some Delicious Pastries? Try Out Chef Lola’s Sweet Spiced Hot Cross Buns | Watch

The weekend is slowly creeping in, and many of us just want to have a totally relaxed one with lots of sleep and very light cooking, with ingredients that aren’t too complicated and steps that are easy to follow.

Thankfully, Chef Lola’s Kitchen is here with a yummy and super easy sweet spiced hot cross buns recipe.

Ingredients:

1 cup whole milk warmed to about 110°F

1 tbsp active dry yeast

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

5 Tablespoons unsalted butter melted and cooled to room temperature

1 large egg

1 orange zest

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

3 ½ cups bread flour leveled

1 cup raisins or currants

¼ cup apple juice water or rum

Flour paste

½ cup flour

5 tbsp water

Glaze

¼ cup of water

¼ tablespoons sugar

Watch, learn and enjoy.