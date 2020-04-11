Femi Gbajabiamila says Maltreatment of Nigerians in China will not be Tolerated | Check Out Other Updates

Several Africans including Nigerians in China have been evicted from their homes by landlords and turned away from hotels, despite many claiming to have no recent travel history or known contact with COVID-19 patients.

CNN interviewed more than two dozen Africans living in Guangzhou, many of whom told of the same experience: being left without a home, is subject to random testing for COVID-19, and being quarantined for 14 days in their homes, despite having no symptoms or contact with known patients.

On Wednesday, a Nigerian trader told CNN that he and his girlfriend received a message from their landlord at 7 p.m. on WeChat, a Chinese messaging app, saying they needed to vacate their flat by 8 p.m. “I told him I can’t vacate in one hour,” said Nonso, who pays 1,500 yuan ($212) a month for his apartment in the Nanhai, on the outskirts of Guangzhou, and has lived in China for three years. At 10 p.m. his landlord came to the flat and cut off the electricity and water supply. “I asked them, what did I do? I’ve paid rent until September with two months’ deposit. They didn’t give me any reason,” he said. He called the police, who let them ​remain in the apartment for the night. But in the morning, ​Nonso says the landlord returned with a different officer, who said he had to leave. ​The trader says he has struggled to find a new apartment to rent. “We have contacted a lot of agents none of them are leasing to black foreigners,” he said.

On Friday, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila held a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian in Abuja, expressing displeasure over the inhuman treatment of Nigerians by Chinese authorities. Femi Gbajabiamila confronted the Ambassador with viral media reports and social media videos from Beijing which showed Nigerians being forced out of their houses and hotels, rounded up and their passports seized by the Chinese police, Vanguard reports.

Here’s a video of their meeting shared by Akin Alabi:

Mr Speaker reads the riot act to the Chinese ambassador: We will not tolerate maltreatment of Nigerians in China!!! pic.twitter.com/gblIVVynNz — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) April 10, 2020

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria rises to 305

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria is still on the rise. On Friday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 17 new cases. 8 in Lagos, 3 in Katsina, 2 in FCT, 1 in Niger, Kaduna, Ondo and Anambra state, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 305.

As at Friday, 58 have been discharged with 7 death and here’s a total of cases so far: Lagos- 163, FCT- 56, Osun- 20, Edo- 12, Oyo- 11, Bauchi- 6, Akwa Ibom- 5, Ogun- 7, Kaduna- 6, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Kwara- 2, Delta- 2, Benue- 1, Ondo- 2, Katsina-4, Niger- 1, and Anambra- 1.

As at 09:30 pm 10th April, there are 305 confirmed cases

58 discharged

7 deaths Lagos- 163

FCT- 56

Osun- 20

Edo- 12

Oyo- 11

Bauchi- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 7

Kaduna- 6

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Kwara- 2

Delta- 2

Benue- 1

Ondo- 2

Katsina-4

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 10, 2020

Wife and two children of the recently deceased doctor in Daura have tested positive for coronavirus

On Tuesday, April 7, a Daura based private medical practitioner, Aminu Yakubu, who recently returned from Lagos State to Katsina State, died a few days after his test. His blood sample was taken to Abuja where it was confirmed to contain the coronavirus. He was also said to have a history of Hepatitis and Hypertension.

Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari made this known on Twitter.

On Friday, the governor shared a new update on the case. He shared that the positive cases were among the 23 persons traced to have had contact with the state’s index case who died recently. He wrote:

Further to our earlier briefing on the Daura #COVID19 situation; out of the samples sent for testing, 23 results have been returned with 20 being negative while 3 are unfortunately positive. Incidentally the 3 are the deceased Doctor’s wife and his 2 children. Though identification and taking of samples is still ongoing in Daura, the state Government has decided to put Daura under a total lockdown starting from 7am tomorrow. We gave this grace to enable people make necessary purchases. However, 3 pharmacies and 3 grocery stores will be identified for people to patronise under strict supervision and when absolutely necessary. The state Government will also provide palliative support to the people of Daura within the period of the lockdown. We will continue to monitor situations as they unfold and will not hesitate to lockdown any local government area that may record positive #COVID19 case. We won’t falter in putting the whole state under total lockdown should the situation warrants.

Further to our earlier briefing on the Daura #COVID19 situation; out of the samples sent for testing, 23 results have been returned with 20 being negative while 3 are unfortunately positive. Incidentally the 3 are the deceased Doctor's wife and his 2 children. — Aminu Bello Masari (@GovernorMasari) April 10, 2020

However, 3 pharmacies and 3 grocery stores will be identified for people to patronise under strict supervision and when absolutely necessary. The state Government will also provide palliative support to the people of Daura within the period of the lockdown. — Aminu Bello Masari (@GovernorMasari) April 10, 2020

We will continue to monitor situations as they unfold and will not hesitate to lockdown any local government area that may record positive #COVID19 case. We won't falter in putting the whole state under total lockdown should the situation warrants. — Aminu Bello Masari (@GovernorMasari) April 10, 2020

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) warns governors against easing the lockdown

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) is warning governors against easing the lockdown on coronavirus in their different states over religious activities.

In a statement signed by NMA President, Francis Faduyile and Secretary-General, Olumuyiwa Odusote, governors were told that the move could cause a setback on the fight against coronavirus as it is not yet time for such, and they’ve been urged to reconsider their decision in the interest of the safety of lives.

Here’s the signed statement below:

Also on Thursday, the Nigerian Medical Association said it was still against the arrival of the Chinese medical experts in the country to help curb coronavirus. The statement signed by Francis Faduyile and Secretary-General, Dr Olumuyiwa Odusote called on the federal government to publish the names, designations, and qualifications of the medical experts.

Read the full statement here:

Now that the Chinese ‘Medical Experts’ are here, the truth is beginning to manifest. We advise our members to be on the alert for further directives as events unfold. Read our full statement here 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/p53NyL2OYx — Nigerian Doctors (@nmanigeria) April 9, 2020

Confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Africa rise to over 12,700

The World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Africa rise to over 12,700, with 2,050 recoveries & 666 associated deaths reported. The World Health Organisation Regional Office for Africa revealed the news on its official twitter account @WHOAFRO on Saturday.

#COVID19 cases in Africa rise to over 12,700 – with 2,050 recoveries & 666 associated deaths reported. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://t.co/V0fkK8dYTg pic.twitter.com/CgX7L6ay7X — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) April 11, 2020

US coronavirus cases top 500,000, at least 18,777 dead

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are now at least 501,615 cases of coronavirus in the US and at least 18,777 people have died from the virus. The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other U.S. territories, as well as all repatriated cases, while Wyoming is the only state that is not reporting a death from coronavirus.

South Korea will implement tracking wristbands on those who violate quarantine orders

In South Korea, if you break quarantine rules, you have to wear a tracking bracelet. The plan will take off within the next two weeks, said Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun.

According to Straist Times, Chung Sye-kyun said, “After deep consideration, the government has decided to put electronic wristbands on people who violate self-isolation rules, such as going outside without notice and not answering phone calls”.